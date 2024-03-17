Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Raised by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 0.5% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,674. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $110.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.61.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

