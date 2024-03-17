Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.23 and its 200-day moving average is $145.66. The firm has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.