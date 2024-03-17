Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Decreased by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $158.44. 1,922,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,592. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.66. The company has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

