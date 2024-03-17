Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Timothy S. Cabral Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2024

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEVGet Free Report) Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

VEEV stock opened at $226.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.32 and a 200-day moving average of $201.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.95.

View Our Latest Report on VEEV

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.