Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Timothy S. Cabral Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

VEEV stock opened at $226.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.32 and a 200-day moving average of $201.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.95.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

