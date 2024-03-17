Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0226 on Major Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $58.13 million and $1.44 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00083318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00018548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00008138 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,568,696,969 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.