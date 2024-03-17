Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

VRNT opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $48,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,434.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,238 shares of company stock worth $2,405,747. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,145,000 after purchasing an additional 73,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,882,000 after buying an additional 270,971 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,549,000 after buying an additional 604,112 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,011,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,232,000 after buying an additional 42,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,527,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,106,000 after buying an additional 154,285 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

