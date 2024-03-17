Verisk Analytics, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Verisk Analytics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $234.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $178.52 and a 1 year high of $251.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total value of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,797 shares of company stock worth $1,152,053 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

