Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.04. 9,845,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $289.04. The company has a market cap of $519.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

