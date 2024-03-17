VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $10.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley cut shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 45.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 381.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $11.16 on Friday. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $502.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.83 million. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

