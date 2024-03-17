Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $222.21 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $7.91 or 0.00011579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $222.21 million and approximately $15.44 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00005654 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00026227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00015828 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001726 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,198.70 or 0.99862879 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00154016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 7.83406655 USD and is down -8.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $15,824,950.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

