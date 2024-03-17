Wanchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.89 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $53.29 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00082601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00017878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008185 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,671,955 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

