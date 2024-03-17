Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $170.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $171.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.85.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

