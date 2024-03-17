Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 2.1% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,971. The company has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.91 and a 200-day moving average of $176.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $211.05.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,275 shares of company stock worth $5,935,154. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

