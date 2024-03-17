WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SUI

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $130.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $143.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.90, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 329.82%.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.