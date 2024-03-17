WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $72.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

