WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $383.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

