WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 1,126 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.20. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $143.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

