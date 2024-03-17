WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 1,318 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 194,021 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Bank of America by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 119,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.8 %

BAC stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

