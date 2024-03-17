WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 2,204 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

