Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Joseph Steven Hofer Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joseph Steven Hofer bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,000.00.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

TSE:WEF opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.93. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.55 and a 52 week high of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank set a C$0.80 price target on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.75 to C$0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.75.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

See Also

