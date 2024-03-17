WhiteCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.53 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $42.41 million and $2.53 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00018286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.68 or 0.00127491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009015 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.