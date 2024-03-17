WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0560 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 40% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $42.78 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0560 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00018402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.00126330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00008963 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars.

