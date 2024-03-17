Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 million, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

