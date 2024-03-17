Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
WIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Wipro in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.20 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $4.82.
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Wipro by 1.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 183,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 10.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
