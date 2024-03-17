WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.85

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.85 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 31.32 ($0.40). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 31.20 ($0.40), with a volume of 138,166 shares.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.85. The firm has a market cap of £19.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

