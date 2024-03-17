World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $125.62 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00081054 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00018467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00017962 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001352 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,193,018 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.