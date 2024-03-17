Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) SVP Celia Eckert Sells 3,892 Shares of Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) SVP Celia Eckert sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $91,189.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Celia Eckert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xencor alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Celia Eckert sold 850 shares of Xencor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $19,975.00.

Xencor Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XNCR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after buying an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,901,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,981,000 after buying an additional 717,401 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 65.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,478,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after buying an additional 586,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $14,034,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Xencor by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares during the period.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.