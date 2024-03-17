Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in February

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 14th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Yangarra Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $0.82 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.
About Yangarra Resources
