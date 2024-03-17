Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in February

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 14th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $0.82 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

