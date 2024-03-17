Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $41.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,141,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,750 shares of company stock worth $676,270 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 96.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 221.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

