Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Yum China Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,588 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd increased its stake in Yum China by 1,325.8% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China by 9.7% in the third quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 207,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China by 24.5% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,743,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,127,000 after acquiring an additional 343,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Yum China by 27.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 912,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after acquiring an additional 198,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

