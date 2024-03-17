Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Repligen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $189.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.79, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.59 and its 200 day moving average is $170.60. Repligen has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,892,409.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 37.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

