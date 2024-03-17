Zacks Research Weighs in on Glaukos Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Glaukos in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GKOS. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of GKOS opened at $85.49 on Friday. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $441,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $6,789,873.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,700.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $441,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,450 shares of company stock worth $31,068,090. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

