Zacks Research Weighs in on Pembina Pipeline Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4944 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

