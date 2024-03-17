ZClassic Hits 24-Hour Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $449,638.28 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00069188 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00043397 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00021257 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

