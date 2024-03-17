ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 46.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 48.5% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $681,737.26 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0734 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00070112 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00022580 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

