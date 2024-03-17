Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0341 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $604.92 million and $74.83 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,777,306,316 coins and its circulating supply is 17,721,850,461 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

