Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.19)-($1.09) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $167-$171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.28 million. Zumiez also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -1.190–1.090 EPS.

Zumiez Stock Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.48. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $281.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.98 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Zumiez by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zumiez by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Zumiez by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth about $2,038,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

