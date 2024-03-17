Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.19)-($1.09) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $167-$171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.28 million. Zumiez also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -1.190–1.090 EPS.
Zumiez Stock Down 7.7 %
NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.48. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $281.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.98 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
