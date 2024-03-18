10,538 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $203.14 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $210.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.