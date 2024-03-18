14,400 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $103.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day moving average of $88.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 118.42% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

