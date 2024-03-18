1,645,041 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,645,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,554,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 42.5% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $474.83. 1,588,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,207,363. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $455.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $357.72 and a twelve month high of $476.30. The company has a market cap of $379.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.