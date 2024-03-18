2,259 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,492,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,859,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $446.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

