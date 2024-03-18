2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSVT. Leerink Partnrs raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. SVB Leerink raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

TSVT stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.31. 6,051,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.84. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.91 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 216.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,435.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 72,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $279,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,806.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,435.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,305 shares of company stock valued at $523,183 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in 2seventy bio by 754.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

