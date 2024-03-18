303,320 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 303,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,803,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 14.4% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 120,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.34. 6,165,253 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

