3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Down 0.2%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $104.42 and last traded at $104.77. Approximately 1,917,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,980,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

3M Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in 3M by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in 3M by 36,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

