431,058 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 431,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,846,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,904,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after buying an additional 198,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,080,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after purchasing an additional 423,323 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,780,000.

FBND stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 227,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,250. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.53.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

