44,110 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,526,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $164.58. 1,532,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,652,588. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $166.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.