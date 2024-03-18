443,991 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 443,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,492,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 0.8% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.31. 208,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,586. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $35.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

