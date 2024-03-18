5,000 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Acquired by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 335,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 91,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,844,000. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,599,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 370,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

STNG stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $71.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,093. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $73.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.76.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.