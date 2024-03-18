51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.78. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.