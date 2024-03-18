6,000 Shares in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) Acquired by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Veery Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Semler Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Semler Scientific by 4,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Semler Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

SMLR traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $30.41. 39,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $53.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Semler Scientific ( NASDAQ:SMLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.06 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 30.19%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Semler Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.